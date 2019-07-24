CHEAT SHEET
UH OH
Breast Implants Linked to Rare Cancer, Recalled Worldwide
Textured breast implants made by Allergen have been linked to a rare cancer, causing the Food and Drug Administration to request a worldwide recall. There have been 573 cases and 33 deaths from anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, with 481 of the deaths clearly being the fault of these textured implants, said the FDA. The agency added that the textured covering of the implant is causing the disease, not the contents of the implant. The recall doesn’t mean women who have these implants should remove them, but that doctors should not implant any more of them in patients and should return implants they have on their shelves to Allergan. Anaplastic large-cell lymphoma is a cancer of the immune system that develops in tissue around the implant. Usually removing the implant and the scar tissue around will cure the cancer, both in cases of women who got implants for cosmetic reasons and women who got implants after a masectomy. Symptoms for this cancer include swelling and fluid accumulation near the implant.