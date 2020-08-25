I Bought This Customizable Couch Sight Unseen and It Turned Out Great

One of our COVID-19 quarantine projects has been to re-do my fiance’s office space. It’s still a work in progress, but the crux of the makeover was to swap out his hand-me-down, bachelor pad couch for an updated number. In the search, I came across Allform, a U.S.-based furniture company that specializes in modern, modular designs. I was sold on the look of the couches, but as a highly picky furniture shopper I wasn’t going to rest on looks alone — especially when shopping online.

With further research, not only did I find their 100-day trial and limited “forever warranty” that covers manufacturing defects, I found lots of positive reviews from others who’d bought from Allform, which definitely helped ease my hesitation.

Ultimately, we ordered a very handsome whiskey leather loveseat with walnut legs which arrived in three large boxes within a week of ordering. Yep — in boxes; this is definitely a “couch in a box” situation where the buyer is required to do some minimal assembly.

I personally didn’t mind this aspect, and actually preferred that over having a stranger come into the house to deliver while we’re living through a pandemic. It might, however, be something to keep in mind if you live in a walk-up, though it’s possible that hauling a few boxes upstairs could be easier than finagling a large couch. Allform sent an instructional pamphlet that was easy to follow; on a scale of one to IKEA, it was probably a solid three. In total, it took about an hour to put the loveseat together.

A few weeks in, I can tell you that it really is a beautiful couch and that it’s clear that the craftsmanship is top-notch. The stitching is tight, the wood frame is robust, and the leather material is thick, buttery-soft, and well-manipulated for smooth, clean lines. For a brand that touts its durability and use of eco-friendly materials, they still focus on small batch craftsmanship, and you can tell.

I really like that the seats are so deep which makes it easier to curl your legs up and get cozy. I personally found that the leather couch was more on the firm side, but not in an uncomfortable way. It’s definitely appropriate for an office setting, bedroom, or sitting room, though I wouldn’t call it an ultra-cozy couch ideal for watching TV or napping. One of their fabric couches in a larger size could easily serve that function, though.

