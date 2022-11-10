Allies Beg Trump to Delay 2024 Announcement After Midterm Flop
KEEP QUIET
Some allies have called for Donald Trump to hold off on announcing his 2024 bid for the White House in the aftermath of the GOP’s worse than expected midterm results. Former Trump officials on Wednesday branded him a “loser” after candidates he backed buckled in key battleground states, including in Pennsylvania where Dr. Mehmet Oz—who narrowly won his Senate primary with Trump’s endorsement—lost to Democrat John Fetterman. Now some Republicans say the party needs to concentrate its efforts on Georgia, where Trump-backed Herschel Walker’s race against Sen. Raphael Walker is going to runoff, which might decide control of the Senate. “I’ll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff,” said former Trump adviser Jason Miller. “Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now,” he said.