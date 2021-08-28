Allies Pull Out of Kabul as U.S. Warns Americans of Another Attack

The last allied flights out of Kabul are nearly complete with the Italians and British wrapping up their final civilian and troop evacuations on Saturday, as the remaining U.S. military troops warn anyone outside the airport to “leave immediately” or risk certain death.

Fears of a retaliatory attack on any remaining civilians after an American drone reportedly took out the ISIS-K militant who planned Thursday’s deadly suicide bomb—and who is thought to have been planning more attacks—have left little hope for the desperate still waiting to be accepted for evacuation.

Nearly 170 Afghans and other nationals along with 13 U.S. servicemen were killed when a single suicide bomber imploded near the Abbey gate of the Kabul airport. Hundreds more were injured, some losing eyes or limbs from the powerful explosion.

The abrupt finalization of allied evacuations after the suicide bombing has left the U.S. military alone to essentially hand over the keys to the Taliban when they end their mission on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, all but a skeleton staff of diplomats will be left, making it even more difficult to process anyone who can somehow still get into the airport now that the gates are officially closed. A small group of people have been ferried in by special forces, according to CNN, but those operations are thought to be nearing an end.

On Saturday, British General Nick Carter told the BBC that pulling out sooner than they had planned had been disappointing. “We haven’t been able to bring everyone out, and that has been heartbreaking” he said. “And there have been some very challenging judgements that have had to be made on the ground.”

Those tough decisions include who among those who unequivocally qualify for evacuation to take on the last flights out of Kabul—and who to leave behind.

Almost all allied troops had planned to end their operations overnight Sunday, but after the deadly suicide bomb on Thursday, they hastened plans. Germany, which ended its operations after the deadly attack Thursday say they fell short by around 6,000 people they had identified for evacuation. The U.K. evacuated 14,000 but Carter said, “the sad fact is that not every single one will get out.” The U.K. is leaving more than 1,000 eligible Afghans they say “didn’t make it” onto flights.

The French are flying their last missions out on Saturday night, but French Senator Nathalie Goulet told local reporters they are also leaving 1,000 eligible people behind. “They are going to be killed,” Goulet said of those who will remain. “It’s like a witch-hunting party. They are at the top of the list of the traitors of the Taliban because they have been working for a foreign army.”

The abrupt finale of what much of the world sees as a botched ending of a failed war has left little but remorse. “We left behind the people who trusted our country, it’s a disaster,” Goulet said, according to the Washington Post. “We will have blood on our hands.”