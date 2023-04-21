CHEAT SHEET
Abandoned Alligator Rescued From Freezing Lake in NYC Park Dies
A sickly alligator rescued from New York City’s Prospect Park after swallowing a bathtub stopper died Sunday, the Bronx Zoo announced Friday. The alligator was found after her owner abandoned her in a freezing lake in February, the Zoo said. While rescuers were able to remove the bathtub stopper and provide nutritional support to the emaciated animal, she ultimately died from severe anemia and infections. Katy Hansen, a spokeswoman at Animal Care Centers of New York City, told the New York Times alligators should not be kept as human companions. “I’m so sad,” Hansen said. “It should be common sense that you can’t have an alligator as a pet.”