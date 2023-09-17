CHEAT SHEET
Alligator Without Upper Jaw Finally Finds Home at Florida Animal Park
The alligator missing half her snout that took the internet by storm has finally found a new home at Florida’s Gatorland. The animal was first spotted at a lake near Sanford when a park visitor uploaded a picture to Facebook. Gatorland suspects the alligator’s upper jaw was sliced off by a boat propeller. Amazingly, the gator has survived without it, likely feeding on snails and frogs. Gatorland is soliciting names from the public for its newest half-jawed alligator. "I mean she's really getting a lot of attention,” Gatorland Park Director Mike Hileman told WESH2 News. “Become a little diva. But right now she's very good, very down to earth, very humble at this point."