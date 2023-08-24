CHEAT SHEET
Woman Charged for Ditching Dog at Airport as She Jetted Off on Vacay
Charges have been filed against the callous pet owner who allegedly abandoned her dog at the Pittsburg International Airport earlier this month so she could jet off on vacation. Police said Allison Gaiser, 44, left her French bulldog behind as she boarded a flight to a resort in Mexico on Aug. 4. after being told she couldn’t take the pup on the plane without a proper carrier. Officers later found the dog unattended in a stroller at the short-term parking lot. Gaiser is now charged with an animal cruelty misdemeanor and summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect, and abandonment of animals by owner. As for the dog, it’s being fostered by local animal shelter Animal Friends.