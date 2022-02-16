Jeff Zucker’s Girlfriend Goes Scorched Earth as She Quits CNN Too

Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, resigned from the network on Tuesday, less than two weeks after her boss-turned-lover Jeff Zucker also quit.

In an email to staffers, obtained by The Daily Beast, Gollust blasted the company for announcing her departure in a statement before she had a chance to tell people herself. She claimed WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, had promised she could break the news to her colleagues first.

“Unfortunately they jumped the gun, breaking their promise,” she wrote. “I am sorry you had to learn this from someone other than me.”

Gollust went on to accuse WarnerMedia of making its statement in “an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks.”

“It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN’s highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave,” she continued.

“But I do so with my head held high, knowing that I gave my heart and soul to working with the finest journalists in the world.”

CEO Jason Kilar first announced Gollust’s departure in a memo on Tuesday. He said a company investigation into “issues” related to the recent ouster of disgraced star anchor Chris Cuomo found that Gollust, along with Cuomo and then-network president Zucker, had committed numerous “violations” of company policies.

“Performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the investigation was comprehensive and definitive,” Kilar said, outlining the months-long review process, which began in September and finished over the weekend.

“Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails,” Kilar continued, “the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo.”

Kilar said he realized the news would be “troubling, disappointing, and frankly, painful to read.”

A network insider told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that it was just a matter of time before Gollust’s time at CNN was up.

“No one understood how Allison could stay for the same sins as Jeff,” the insider said. “It was untenable.”

One high-level CNN staffer told The Daily Beast: “Not surprising but still destabilizing. Losing two strong, well-liked executives like this is so unfortunate.”

Another staffer at the network said Gollust’s ouster was “nothing new” and not surprising but it was nevertheless “not a great look for us.”

Zucker abruptly departed the company earlier this month, after the internal probe into Cuomo’s ethical conduct found that Zucker had failed to disclose that he’d begun a consensual sexual relationship with Gollust, whom he called his “closest colleague,” during the pandemic.

“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” Gollust added in a separate statement at the time. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”

The company is mere weeks away from launching CNN+, a subscription streaming platform packed with major media marquee names.