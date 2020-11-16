Deal-lovers: it’s your time. AllSaints has kicked off Black Friday with a 30% off sitewide sale. From now until 11/27, all items on AllSaints site boast that same discount. You can score chic industrial jewelry, stylish basics, and signature heirloom-quality leather goods.

Looking to stuff some stockings? Start with these:

Zipper Leather Touch Gloves Originally $119 Leather gloves are a classic gift for a reason: they’re functional, beautiful, and lasting. These gloves get an upgrade thanks to modern hardware and thumb- and index-finger inserts that are touch-screen compatible. Buy on AllSaints $ 83 Free Returns

Albert Leather Wallet Originally $139 This wallet delivers on all the quality you would expect from AllSaints’ expert leather designs. Its clean lines let it pull double-duty: it’s a worthwhile addition to your purse, but attractive enough to be used as a standalone clutch. Buy on AllSaints $ 97 Free Returns

Tajpur Silk Square Scarf Originally $88 This silk scarf speaks of warmer weather, but can dress up any winter outfit. Scarves remain one of the most versatile accessories: wear it around your neck (classic), but also try it as a wrap bracelet, a knotted headband, or a bow adding color to a handbag handle. Buy on AllSaints $ 61 Free Returns

Pallas Leather Cuff Bracelet Originally $89 Leather cuffs may seem like an ultra-punk accessory, but you can wink at a hardcore aesthetic without going full anarchy. The slim strip of leather looks delicate, but unisex, worn perfectly with a silk dress or a t-shirt and jeans. Buy on AllSaints $ 62 Free Returns