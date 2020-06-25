Summer Style Never Looked So Good (or So Affordable)

CHEAT SHEET
    If you’ve been isolating since March, you may have missed out on a whole season of new clothes, with winter blurring straight into summer. Now that some states are tentatively reopening, there’s a chance your summer duds will be seen by more people than your dog. Enter the AllSaints sale. With 50% off all sale styles, you can get some summer-weather wear AND snag next year’s winter coat at an unprecedented discount.

    Women can shop stunner swimsuits, flowy dresses, buttery soft Ts, and – of course – AllSaints signature leather jackets. This breezy, zebra-adjacent maxi can take you from beach to BBQ without missing a step.

    Milia Seebra Dress

    Leather shorts are a never-miss way to look ultra put together. No one can look schlubby in leather shorts.

    Erica Leather Shorts

    The men’s sale is loaded with must-have denim, the aforementioned signature leather jackets, short-sleeved button downs, and Ts for every day of the week. This balances a maximalist print with a black and white aesthetic that's *chef kiss fingers* so good.

    Tres Chordos Crew T-Shirt

    Keep the black and white rolling with a trendy update to the classic summer staple: the Hawaiian shirt.

    Candeli Shirt

