Summer Style Never Looked So Good (or So Affordable)

If you’ve been isolating since March, you may have missed out on a whole season of new clothes, with winter blurring straight into summer. Now that some states are tentatively reopening, there’s a chance your summer duds will be seen by more people than your dog. Enter the AllSaints sale. With 50% off all sale styles, you can get some summer-weather wear AND snag next year’s winter coat at an unprecedented discount.
Women can shop stunner swimsuits, flowy dresses, buttery soft Ts, and – of course – AllSaints signature leather jackets. This breezy, zebra-adjacent maxi can take you from beach to BBQ without missing a step.
Milia Seebra Dress
Free Shipping On Orders Of $250
Free Returns
Leather shorts are a never-miss way to look ultra put together. No one can look schlubby in leather shorts.
Erica Leather Shorts
Free Shipping On Orders Of $250
Free Returns
The men’s sale is loaded with must-have denim, the aforementioned signature leather jackets, short-sleeved button downs, and Ts for every day of the week. This balances a maximalist print with a black and white aesthetic that's *chef kiss fingers* so good.
Tres Chordos Crew T-Shirt
Free Shipping On Orders Of $250
Free Returns
Keep the black and white rolling with a trendy update to the classic summer staple: the Hawaiian shirt.
Candeli Shirt
Free Shipping On Orders Of $250
Free Returns
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.