Calm & AllTrails Join Forces to Help Get You Outside For Mental Health Awareness Month
One of the best ways to mentally reset and recharge is by connecting with nature and getting some movement. While it may sound “woo-woo,” grounding our feet into the earth and being amongst the trees, sunshine, and fresh air is actually imperative to our mental and physical well-being. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Calm and AllTrails are partnering to encourage people to prioritize time outside in nature—away from their phones, feeds, and everyday stresses. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in work and the day-to-day grind, but it’s just as easy to take a moment and prioritize time outside that will benefit us in more ways than one.
AllTrails x Calm
This month, when you take a hike with AllTrails, you’ll get three free months of the Calm app. Calm and AllTrails also released a cobranded “Sounds of the Top Trails” collection, featuring soothing sounds from five of the most sublime hikes in America. The collection is available only on Calm. If you’re unfamiliar with the services, AllTrails is your guided outdoors companion that helps you discover new hiking trails while also safely navigating you along the way. The Calm app offers hundreds of guided meditations, sleep stories, and soundscapes to help support your overall mental health, anxiety, and sleep. Both of these apps are incredible resources for establishing a mental and physical health routine that will lead you to feel refreshed and recharged. Don’t miss out on your opportunity today; sign up for AllTrails today.