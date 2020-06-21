Body of Missing 20-Year-Old Oregon Woman Allyson Watterson Believed to be Found

Read it at The Oregonian
Police believe they have found the remains of Allyson Watterson, a 20-year-old Oregon woman who went missing in December 2019. The remains were found in North Plains, Oregon where Watterson was reported missing. The investigation into Watterson’s disappearance has been fraught with inconsistencies— Watterson’s mother, Misty Watterson, had told detectives that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend, Benjamin Garland, had been visiting a friend on the afternoon of her disappearance before their car broke down, while Garland’s father told detectives that the pair had been hiking when they lost each other. Garland was arrested the day after Watterson disappeared for an unrelated incident, and is now serving a three year prison sentence.