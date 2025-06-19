Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If all-inclusive resorts are a blur of sugary well drinks, starchy buffets, and squealing kids clamoring for another go at twirly pool slides, then it’s no wonder that travelers looking for elegant design and actual R&R give them a hard pass. But the category is shifting, as the hospitality industry aims to serve some 42 percent of Gen Z travelers who prefer all-inclusive stays, according to a recent Hotels.com report. The latest all-inclusive hotels deliver chic design, elevated culinary and cocktail offerings, and luxury amenities that feel more like boutique hotels than mega resorts.

A shining example is Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort. The newly opened, adults-only beachfront resort is situated on the tiny, five-mile island of Isla de Mujeres (a few miles and what feels like lightyears away from Cancun’s party scene) and provides the hassle-free incentive of all-inclusive food, beverage, and wellness offerings, but in a sophisticated skin that feels more The White Lotus than a glutinous free-for-all. ADVERTISEMENT

Upon arrival, guests are whisked from the mainland in an immaculate, private boat to the property’s own dock, where Almare staff await with broad smiles and craft mocktails (a bright concoction of cold-pressed turmeric, passion fruit, cinnamon honey, coconut foam, and zested lemon).

From this first point of contact, a stay at the property is dominated by ease: Staff greets each guest by name and is extremely accommodating without getting up in their business; breezy morning yoga classes are offered on the overwater pergola; Thoughtful culinary options that call on Mayan tradition while rivaling buzzy haunts in world-class cities are available 24/7. (Standouts include fresh-squeezed juices; lobster papadzules, a Mayan dish similar to enchiladas; and the Yucatan specialty, Tikin Xic, a citrus-marinated black cod wrapped in banana leaves and grilled.) Throughout the stay, the only thing a guest needs to keep track of is a room key, conveniently chipped inside a delicate silk cord and wooden bracelet.

Whether taking a dip in the clear blue sea, napping in beachside pergolas equipped with queen-sized chaises, or enjoying a cocktail in the open-air lounge, it’s almost impossible not to reach—and keep—a state of zen going for the duration of a stay. Further cementing the vibe are the spa’s hydrotherapy facilities, inspired by Mayan cosmovision and comprising steam, sauna, chromotherapy shower, cold plunge pool, jacuzzi, and relaxation pool.

It’s a circuit that feels as cleansing and revitalizing as it is relaxing—and somehow is not the spa’s most outstanding feature. That prize is awarded to a collection of cocoon beds. Curved to provide a full-body embrace, these supremely relaxing loungers are pumped with 98.6-degree water and provide a sensory experience that replicates being in the womb. I could have cozied up to that thing all day (and nearly did).

Architectural design (by Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos) further establishes a sense of serenity, thanks to common areas that maximize indoor-outdoor living and a tranquil color palette that echoes the surrounding sand, surf, sky, and mangrove forest. With features like this, it would be easy to skimp on the accommodations themselves.

Each of the 109 rooms feels just as luxurious, boasting natural materials throughout (such as wood and Chukum, an ancient Mayan finish made from tree resin), and private balconies that open to multi-million dollar views of the Caribbean sea. Other luxe in-room touches—including Jacuzzi tubs for two, Byredo bath products, and Frette sheets—make a strong case for bypassing the beach, pool, spa, and restaurant scenes to relax in one's room instead.

The property has certainly outdone itself as a sanctuary to recharge. But thanks to its boutique size, smart design of communal space, and strategic guest activity programming, the tranquil atmosphere doesn’t slip into a total snoozefest. Guests can opt-in for a sunrise walking tour of the island, candlelit beach meditation, culinary classes, or charter a luxury catamaran with Maritur DMC, an excellent way to reach the nearby MUSA Underwater Museum of Art.

But even without filling an itinerary with activities, unexpected pastimes and a sense of community take shape while onsite. After just a day’s stay, my fellow guests and I found it natural to intermingle with the predominantly American clientele. On day one, my group enjoyed the full-service swim-up bar among a collection of Emmy winners and Hollywood nepo babies.

By day two, my group and a few others comfortably claimed the open-air lounge as a living room, where we swapped stories over bottles of bubbly into the wee hours. By the close of day three, the property felt more like a chic neighborhood country club in which newly-acquainted guests would wave to one another in the bougie gym or rub elbows at an afternoon mezcal tasting.

Throughout my stay, no one jockeyed for a dinner bill or raised a voice. (After all, there were no kids around to reprimand or sloppy drunks to raise the volume). The incessant pings of Slack messages and cortisol-raising headlines that usually riddle my day were largely replaced by the sounds of lapping waves and breeze-blown palm fronds. The only thing to penetrate this carefully crafted bubble of peace? Top-40 jams played by a neighboring beach club in the afternoons. Still, the sense of utter peace achieved while at this stylish gem was remarkable, particularly given its rates (which start at $569 per night). It’s the kind of thing for which the one percent notoriously pay thousands more—if they only knew.

With food, beverage, and experiences included in the price, there are only a few essentials one needs to furnish for themselves. Here are a few essentials to make any all-inclusive worry-free.

