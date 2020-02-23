Almost 2 Dozen Jewish Centers Targeted by Emailed Bomb Threat
Almost two dozen Jewish community centers received an anti-Semitic bomb threat via email on Sunday, prompting a center in Albany, New York to evacuate as law enforcement inspected the building, police said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the email was sent to accounts linked to roughly 19 JCCs in the country. The incident is said to be under investigation by the FBI, Albany police, and the New York state police. “You have your children in a class in the building and they say there is a bomb threat—that is terror,” Cuomo said. “And that is what they are trying to do, they are trying to create that terror. We can't let them.” Roughly 42 anti-Semitic incidents in New York have been probed in recent months, the governor said. The Albany Jewish Community Center was previously one of 54 targets in the country that received bomb threats in 2017.