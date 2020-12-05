Almost 200 Workers at California Chicken Plant Have COVID

Read it at The Fresno Bee
At the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 swept meat-processing plants across the nation—and it’s happening again. The latest outbreak is at a Foster Farms chicken factory in Fresno, California, where 193 out of 1,400 employees have contracted the virus, forcing a shutdown for “deep cleaning.” The Fresno Bee reports that none of the workers had symptoms, which means they could have unknowingly spread the virus across the community. An outbreak at a Foster Farms plant in Livingston this summer killed nine workers.