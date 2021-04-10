Almost 40% of Marines Have Said No to a COVID-19 Jab
YEESH
Almost 40 percent of marines, including active-duty and reserves, have declined a COVID-19 vaccine, CNN reports. About 75,000 marines have been vaccinated to some degree, but another 48,000 have said no to getting a jab, according to data reviewed by the network. An additional 102,000 have yet to be offered the vaccine. Another review of the data shows that, at a highly populated North Carolina base, almost 57 percent of marines have declined a jab.
Marine Corps spokeswoman Col. Kelly Frushour said that there are many reasons people may chose to opt out, including being allergic, wanting to let others get it first, and waiting until it’s mandatory. “The key... is building vaccine confidence,” she said. The rate of hesitancy in the armed forces is slightly above the national rate, according to recent polls.