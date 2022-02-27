Almost Half a Million Free Federal COVID-19 Tests Remain Unclaimed

Read it at AP News
Almost half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration offered the public have still not been claimed. Demand for the tests has been on the decline as cases continue to go down and masking restrictions ease. On the first day the tests were made available, 45 million orders were made. Now, less than 100,000 orders a day are being made. Despite the low numbers, the White House has no plans to get rid of the testing program. “We totally intend to sustain this market,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, testing adviser to the COVID-19 response team, said. “We know the market is volatile and will come up and down with surges in variants.”