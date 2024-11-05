Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who exercises almost daily, I‘m all too familiar with fitness leggings—and how finding the right pair is a surprising challenge. You see, most workout leggings either roll down, don’t provide enough support, or dig into the skin. Plus, while some leggings are great for barre classes and weight lifting, others are better for running and walking. All in all, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to finding the right pair of workout leggings for the type of activity, body type and desired fit.

While my workout routine changes, it typically includes either walking, running, reformer Pilates, barre classes, or lifting weights, so I wanted a pair of leggings that would be versatile enough to use for a variety of activities. Despite trying dozens of pairs over the years, I always find myself reaching for Alo’s High-Waist Airbrush Legging.

Over the years, I’ve tried over 30 different workout leggings, ranging in style, material, and brand. However, none have come close to the Alo leggings in style, fit, and performance.

Alo High-Rise Airbrush Leggings They not only feel like butter against my skin but work for a variety of activities and wash exceptionally well—no pilling or fading as I’ve experienced with other premium activewear brands. Truthfully, they are the softest pair of workout leggings I’ve ever worn. Buy At Alo $ 108 Free Shipping

I wear a size medium (my regular size) and find it to give the perfect amount of compression, meaning it sculpts and holds everything (even during higher-impact exercises) in place without feeling suffocating. The versatile leggings are supportive but also stretchy, so they actually stay in place. Plus, I’ve sweat a lot in them and can say for certain that they are the most odor-resistant and moisture-wicking pair of leggings I’ve found to date.

Made with a mix of nylon and elastane, they‘re designed for medium-intensity training, yoga, runs, walks, hikes and everyday wear. They‘re available in two different inseam options, so it’s easier to find the correct length for your height, and they are available in XXS-XL. Keep in mind, while they do run true to size, I noticed they stretch a smidge with wear. Since they come in two lengths (⅞ or full), they are perfect on my 5’3 frame, hitting my ankles without too much excess fabric. However, they’d also work for anyone who is taller or shorter, too.

Now, since they’re high-waist, they work for pilates, barre, or yoga. However, they won’t roll down when you’re lifting weights, hiking, or walking, which is the problem I’ve found most leggings to have. The Airbrush Leggings are nice and secure, which is what makes them stand out from all the other pairs I’ve tried. And while a pair is pricey, they’ll last, so it’s worth the investment. Honestly, I talk about these leggings to everyone, so trust me when I say you’ll be wearing them all the time—and probably want more than one pair in your rotation.

