    Matching Sets Are the Season’s Coziest Trend, and These Are the Cream of the Crop

    Matchy Matchy

    Staying in has seen the rise and fall of many trends. Out: sticky lipstick (not mask friendly). In: all-day skincare (taking a video call in a sheet mask is a power move. Out: uncomfortable, just-for-show pieces. In: Matching sets. And they’re in in a big way.

    Alo Yoga is a top name in loungewear and workout wear. If your idea of a sweatsuit is frumpy and oversized, you need a reeducation: All Alo Yoga’s products balance impeccable quality with trendy fits and timeless colors.

    This set pairs a slouchy, oversized sweatshirt with high-waisted leggings in a thermal fabric, for a look that can go from the couch to Christmas with ease.

    Micro Waffle Relaxation Pullover & High-Waist Legging Set

    Buy at ALO YOGA$216

    Looking for a fabric that’s made to be touched? This set features an ultra-soft cashmere dupe and clean, timeless lines.

    Soho Pullover and Sweatpant Set

    Buy at ALO YOGA$176

    If you crave the real deal, you can pull out the big guns: a 100% cashmere set. The fabric is luxurious; the design is casual. It’s the ultimate treat yourself move.

    Cashmere Jet Set Hoodie & High-waist Pant Set

    Buy at ALO YOGA$500

    Not yet sold? Alo Yoga is hosting a once-in-a-lifetime Black Friday sale (running until 12/1) offers up to 70% off sitewide. Can't wait? Get early access here and use code EARLYACCESS20. Move quick cause products will sell out!

    If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.