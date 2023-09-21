I’ve Battled Alopecia Since Age 14—Here Are the Hair Care Products I Swear By

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

At 14, I was diagnosed with Alopecia Areata, which is a disease that can occur when one’s immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. After finally getting diagnosed after battling sudden hair loss, I began treatment with bi-weekly visits to the dermatologist to have shots injected into each bald spot multiple times to promote regrowth. It took a lot of time and multiple treatments to see visible regrowth, and oftentimes, new bald spots would appear while others were finally going away, which can be both discouraging and infuriating.

While I’ve since gotten my alopecia areata under control, I’ve noticed that my hair has slowly begun to lose volume as I get older. While this thinning is more even than the patches of baldness from my teenage years, it always freaks me out to see huge chunks of hair in the shower after washing my hair. Terrified of re-experiencing acute alopecia areata, I recently decided it was time to invest in some preventative—and corrective—hair loss products to help keep my hair intact and prevent future flare-ups. While I’m not a dermatologist or alopecia expert, these over-the-counter hair care products have helped my hair look thicker and healthier.

Everyone Hair Care 5 Star Deep Conditioner I use this fortifying deep conditioner once a week and have noticed softer and shinier hair after just a couple of months. It’s restored moisture to my dry strands and I’ve noticed it’s reduced my split ends too. Letting this sit in your hair for the recommended time, or throughout the day like I do, will have people asking what you have done differently to achieve that shine—trust me! Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Verb Ghost Oil Usually, I loathe the sticky, greasy feel that oil (for skin or hair) leaves behind on my hands, so I’ve always avoided oil-based products—until I heard about Ghost Oil by Verb. This weightless, non-sticky hair oil has given my hair the essential nutrients it needs to stay healthy and full while also serving as a heat protectant before I use styling tools to prevent further breakage. Buy At Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fable and Mane HoliRoots Indian Hair Growth Oil This is another lightweight oil that I can use without feeling greasy or sticky. I apply this to my roots and scalp at least once a week to help boost scalp circulation, which can potentially encourage hair growth—and so far it seems to be working. I also love that this treatment oil smells like I just sprayed perfume for a night out, so it doubles as a perfume! Buy At Sephora $ 36

Sky Organics Castor Oil While I had heard about the potential hair-growth benefits castor oil is known for, I had never used castor oil until I was sent a bottle from Sky Organics (again, I used to detest oils!). Now, I finally understand the hype. I use this as an alternative to hair gel when I want to click my hair back when I’m in between hair wash days. This castor oil is full of fatty acids that help condition your scalp and roots, and I’ve honestly seen a big reduction in the post-shower hair loss situation since using it. Buy At Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil I fell victim to the TikTok virality of this product, and I am so happy I did. Infused with biotin and 30 other essential oils and nutrients, this affordable hair oil has truly transformed my hair regrowth. I actually got to hear the founder of Mielle, Monique Rodriguez, win an award and speak at Taliah Waajid’s Natural Hairshow, and her story behind the brand is so inspiring, which makes me love it even more. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

