90% of People Using This Topical Treatment Claim They Saw Thicker Looking Hair in 12 Weeks
Hair to Stay
Hair loss can be a serious blow to anyone’s self-confidence. But all hope is not lost. Beauty Pie’s newest anti-hair loss treatment helps tresses look and feel thicker after three months of use. How? The big three of Arginine, Vitamin PP, and Redensyl team up to bust scalp dryness, combat excess oil, and deliver a knock-out punch of visibly thicker hair.
Using this topical treatment is a breeze. During month one, apply and massage the solution to your dry or towel-dried scalp once a day. After that, apply once a week to maintain those luscious locks. Like any self-care routine, commitment is key. According to Beauty Pie, a whopping 77% of users reported thicker feeling and looking hair after only four weeks of continued use. After 12 weeks, that number increased to an impressive 90%.
You could pick up the Renewed Density Anti-Hair Loss Ampoules for $65. Or, you can save a cool 68% on it by becoming a Beauty Pie member and pay just $32. Members receive awesome benefits like free shipping on their first order and insider prices on Beauty Pie's wide range of self-care products. You can start shopping today and forgo the fee with a 60-day free trial. (FYI, a membership costs only $59 for a full year).
Renewed Density Anti-Hair Loss Ampoules
Membership pricing reflected
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.