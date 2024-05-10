Trump Promises Troubling ‘Deal’ With Oil Execs: Report
SCORCHED EARTH
Former president Donald Trump shocked oil executives last month during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago when he offered to axe and block Biden administration environmental regulations if they raised $1 billion for his 2024 election campaign. Insiders told The Washington Post that the former president told executives the $1 billion would be a “deal” between them, and would see Trump ditch Biden’s most notable wins on clean energy and electric vehicles. Trump has repeatedly claimed climate change is a “hoax,” while Biden has pushed for more environmental reform, though the U.S. is currently producing more oil than any other country. According to one attendee, Trump promised the roughly two dozen bosses to ditch Biden’s permit freeze for new liquefied gas exports, adding, “You’ll get it on the first day.” Other priorities? Leases for oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and the reversal of restictions on drilling in the Alaskan Arctic. “You’ve been waiting on a permit for five years; you’ll get it on Day 1,” Trump reportedly added. According to The Post, an attendee list included names from Venture Global, Cheniere Energy, Chevron, Continental Resources, Exxon and Occidental Petroleum.