Jason Kelce Apologizes for That Weird Secretariat Doping Comment
OWNING UP
Retired NFL star Jason Kelce apologized on Thursday for saying famed racehorse Secretariat was on steroids during his Triple Crown run in 1973. The former Philadelphia Eagles center owned his mistake on X and said it was wrong of him to make an assumption about the racing legend. “I’m sorry everyone, wasn’t trying to get people riled up, I really thought it was just known that in the 70s steroid use was rampant,” Kelce wrote. “I’m not trying to take away from Secretariat’s, or anyone from that eras legacy. You’re right, without proof it is unfair to assume these things publicly, I apologize.” Kelce mentioned Secretariat on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast Wednesday, discussing the Kentucky Derby with his brother and podcast co-host, Travis Kelce. During that exchange, Travis pointed out that no horse has been able to beat Secretariat’s racing times for any of the Triple Crown events since they were set in 1973. “It’s not that wild because Secretariat was juiced to the gills,” Kelce responded.