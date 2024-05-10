RFK Jr.’s Signature-Gatherers Trick Brooklynites Into Endorsing Him: Report
BEWARE
Noted anti-vaxxer and former parasitic brain worm host Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has a new scheme to get on the presidential ballot in New York: enticing voters to sign his petition without telling them who they’re endorsing. The New York Times reported several instances over the past few weeks in which NYC residents in Brooklyn were approached by clipboard-wielding signature gatherers who were secretly working for RFK Jr.’s campaign. In each case, the residents told the Times, petitioners asked them to help “independent” or “progressive” candidates qualify for the ballot while concealing RFK’s name and the name of his VP, Nicole Shanahan, at the top of the page. In at least four instances, the petitioners had been directly told by supervisors not to show the science-denying candidate’s name, according to the people who were asked to sign. Kennedy’s campaign manager and daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, denied that the campaign was telling signature-gatherers to misrepresent their aims and vowed legal action against anyone who did so.