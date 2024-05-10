CHEAT SHEET
    Even Mealy Mouthed Mike Johnson Won’t Back Trump’s Absolute Immunity Claim

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at the U.S. Capitol on May 08, 2024 in Washington, DC.

    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    Buried in U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) mealy mouthed answer when directly asked about Donald Trump’s insane claim to absolute presidential immunity was a small, but important defection: even he can’t back it. In an interview with Politico, Johnson was asked whether he thought a president should be absolutely shielded from prosecution, to which he replied, “Which president? And when?” Although he initially argued that a president must be allowed some impunity, even the staunch Trump ally didn’t go as far as backing the former president’s unhinged plea. When asked a second time about whether a president should have absolute immunity he said, “Well, no, look, I do think it’s important,” adding that U.S. presidents must “be able to make critical decisions on a dime without worrying about some sort of liability for it.” Johnson promptly tried to walk back his answer. “Look, it’s not a question I’ve wrestled with,” he said about the central question which could determine the course of American history, currently being weighed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

