Stormy Daniels Wore Her Courtroom Jumpsuit in a 2021 Trump-Bashing Satire
ART IMITATES LIFE
The unassuming black jumpsuit porn star Stormy Daniels wore at her first court appearance to testify in Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial was no ordinary garb. According to The New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman, the jumpsuit Daniels wore to stare down Trump in the courtroom is the very same garment she wore in the 2021 film Bad President, a fantasy comedy in which Trump sells his soul to the devil to win the presidency. Daniels had only a small cameo in that film, but she’s one of the star players in this high-stakes trial, over alleged hush money payments to cover up the affair that could’ve ruined Trump’s 2016 campaign. She entered her second day of testimony on Thursday, grilled by Trump’s lawyer Susan Necheles after she divulged salacious details about the affair on Tuesday.