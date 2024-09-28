Sorority: Sorry We Turned Airbnb Into Neighborhood Takeover
BEWARE OF GREEKS
A sorority has apologized after effectively taking over a residential area for a recruiting event at an Airbnb. People who live in a part of London, Ontario in Canada were furious when scores of young women arrived for the Alpha Omicron Pi recruiting day. They claimed that school bus after school bus arrived to drop off the would-be pledges at the home, then performed their sorority dance outside for TikTok. The owner of the Airbnb, Jithin Das, claimed to have been told that, “30 to 40 girls would be coming in turns, in four or five groups.” “So, I thought 30 or 40 divided by five, that’s seven or eight people at a time,” Das said. In fact it was more likely that there were multiple groups of 30 to 40 lined around the block. Sorority president Sabina de Crescentiis told the CBC, “Our event was planned to not serve any alcohol. We did not use the pool, and we were very conscious of noise ordinances so as to not disturb the neighbors ... We are sorry to have been an unknowing party in this ongoing dispute.”