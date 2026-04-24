Skip the $200 Spritz—These Premium Perfume Dupes Deliver

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Designer-inspired perfumes are hardly a new phenomenon—or, as Cher Horowitz famously dubbed them in Clueless, “designer imposter perfumes.” Still, in today’s dupe-obsessed beauty landscape, the category has evolved well beyond novelty status. For shoppers looking to capture the essence of a luxury fragrance without the triple-digit price tag, there’s no shortage of high-quality alternatives that smell remarkably close to the originals.

One brand that consistently stands out in the space is ALT. Fragrances. Built on the premise that you shouldn’t have to choose between quality and affordability, the brand reimagines some of the most coveted scents on the market, delivering a similar olfactory experience at a fraction of the cost. The elevated, long-lasting formulas are inspired by cult-favorite fragrance houses like Le Labo, Tom Ford, Byredo, and Dior, without the luxury markup.

Instead of dropping $200+ on a bottle of Santal 33, you can snag ALT.’s bestselling Simply Santal for under $70. Other standouts include Crystal (inspired by Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540), Executive (a nod to Creed’s Aventus), and Saxophone (a warm, boozy take on Margiela’s Jazz Club). Each scent is designed to mirror the mood and profile of its high-end counterpart while holding its own in terms of longevity and wear.