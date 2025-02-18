Alt Rock Star Charged With Calling Italian PM Meloni ‘Piece of S***, Fascist, Racist’
Placebo guitarist and vocalist Brian Molki did not mince words when he told the crowd at a 2023 concert outside Turin what he thought of Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “Pezzo di merda, fascista, razzista," the British alternative rock star called out, earning a round of cheers from the locals. Meloni, none too pleased with being characterized as a “piece of s---, fascist, racist,” sued under rules that target anyone who “publicly defames the republic.” On Monday, Italy’s justice ministry told prosecutors in Turin they can proceed with a “contempt of the institutions” charge against Molki for defaming Italian authorities. Known for a string of 90s hits including “Pure Morning”, the frontman could be fined up to €5,000. A spokesperson for the justice ministry told The Guardian it is unlikely Molki will receive a prison sentence, which Italian courts can hand down for up to three years in defamation cases. Because of its unique defamation law, Italy has one of the highest rates of libel lawsuits against media. Last year, the author Roberto Savioni was found guilty for defaming Meloni when he called her “a bastard” for her hardline anti-immigration views.
