Cops: Florida Man Played Wife’s Favorite Music as He Killed Her
COLD BLOODED
Florida police have charged a man with first-degree murder after he allegedly made a gruesome confession to slitting his wife’s throat then playing her favorite music as she died. Xichen Yang, 21, was also charged with tampering with evidence in the murder of Nhu Quynh Pham, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Yang allegedly told police that he cut Pham’s throat with a knife, placed her in the bathtub, queued up her favorite songs, and held her hand as she died—all because she burned his passport. Police, who found disinfectant and rubber gloves at the scene, also allege that Yang cleaned up Pham’s blood after the murder. According to police, when Yang confessed to the killing, he said that he could have stopped himself but he was the type of person who “goes all the way.”