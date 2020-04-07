Illinois Mayor Orders Stay-at-Home Crackdown, Cops Find His Wife at Party

An Illinois mayor who ordered a crackdown on people violating stay-at-home orders got what he wanted—unfortunately for his wife. In a Facebook post, Alton Mayor Brant Walker said his wife was among those found at a “social gathering” at a downtown bar that flouted coronavirus restrictions at 1 a.m. Sunday. “I instructed the Police Chief to treat her as he would any citizen violating the ‘Stay At Home’ order and to ensure that she received no special treatment,” Walker wrote. “My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement.” Police said everyone who was at the bar will be charged with reckless conduct.