This Shoe Is Perfect for Every Type of Terrain

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nearly every time I head out for a run, I am confronted with the fact that despite living in New York City, I am going to be running on more than one surface. From asphalt to concrete, to grass and even dirt trails, the longer you spend on your run, the more likely you are to see all types of ground. That being said, I have always just used traditional running shoes for my jogs. While this has never wronged my poor feet and knees, I don’t think it helped as I was expecting.

At the same time, for those rare days when I’m out hiking, running shoes simply aren’t up to the task, providing me little to none of the grip I need. So, when I tried the Altra Outroad Trail Running Shoe, my feet didn’t know what hit them. The Altra Outroad is not just a normal trail running shoe. In fact, the shoe can’t really be categorized under one label. The only label I want to give them is the most supportive shoes I’ve ever worn for exercise.

ALTRA Men's Outroad Trail Running Shoe Buy at Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

As a running shoe, the Altra Outroad is the perfect companion. Whether that run is on concrete, grass, dirt or even uphill terrain, my feet and knees feel great. As a consummate professional, I can tell you this from firsthand experience. In what might be the most grueling test of a product in my life, I went on a four-mile run that involved all types of terrain and even a small hike in the middle. While my lungs and heart might have been on the brink of exploding by the end of it, my feet and knees were not only stable, but comfortable. The shoes have thick cushioning that helps stabilize your steps and provides incredible support. Every step in the shoes feels like a small masseuse is inside the shoe working out any potential kinks before they form.

As a hiking and trail running shoe, the Altra Outroad feels like a marked step above the competition. Unlike many other hiking shoes which focus more on durability and grip, the added support makes those hikes a lot easier in Altras. Altras also have a MaxTrac outsole and a signature deep lug grip that gives the same power and security in your steps on uneven terrain even while going uphill.

While I could wax poetic about the melted butter-like comfort of the shoes, the support they provide while in motion or the stability of the grip, perhaps my favorite feature of the shoe is the toe box. Considering I have never once considered the toe box in my evaluation of any pair of shoes I have ever worn, it makes Altra’s that much more notable. The toe box is just slightly wider than normal sneakers, and it makes a world of difference. My toes were able to stretch out, and more than that, were free of feeling the friction from the side of the shoes as I was moving around.

The Altra Outroad Trail Running Shoes come in multiple colors to match your personal taste and style. If you want shoes that are as versatile as your own exercise interests, make sure to check out the Outroads before anything else.

