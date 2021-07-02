CHEAT SHEET
    Alvin Bragg Poised to Be Next Manhattan District Attorney

    WATCH OUT, TRUMP

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Alvin Bragg is set to be Manhattan’s next district attorney with a win in the city’s Democratic primary. Bragg’s main competitor in the primary election, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded the race Friday, and Bragg is heavily favored to win in November. Bragg, who would be the city’s first Black district attorney if he wins, would take over for Cyrus Vance, Jr., who began and spearheaded the investigation and, as of Thursday, prosecution of the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer for tax fraud. Bragg told The New York Times of the job, “It’s all a profound responsibility.”

