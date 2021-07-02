CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Alvin Bragg Poised to Be Next Manhattan District Attorney
WATCH OUT, TRUMP
Read it at The New York Times
Alvin Bragg is set to be Manhattan’s next district attorney with a win in the city’s Democratic primary. Bragg’s main competitor in the primary election, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded the race Friday, and Bragg is heavily favored to win in November. Bragg, who would be the city’s first Black district attorney if he wins, would take over for Cyrus Vance, Jr., who began and spearheaded the investigation and, as of Thursday, prosecution of the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer for tax fraud. Bragg told The New York Times of the job, “It’s all a profound responsibility.”