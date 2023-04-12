Alvin Bragg Receives Second Envelope of Suspicious White Powder: Report
REPEAT OFFENDER
A second envelope containing a mysterious white powder was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Wednesday, police sources told ABC News. It was apparently delivered just after 3 p.m. to the mailroom of the Manhattan courthouse where Bragg’s office is located, the network reported. There were no injuries or ill-effects reported, though the incident remains under investigation. Two police sources confirmed the letter to NBC News and added it contained “an expletive to describe Bragg’s weight” along with a photo of Bragg and former president Donald Trump. It’s the second time he’s received suspicious powder through the mail in recent weeks, the last letter also contained a note that read: “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” “We thank our partners at the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection for their quick response,” Bragg’s spokeswoman told ABC News. The incidents come after after Bragg indicted former President Donald Trump for his role in several alleged hush-money payments, including to porn star Stormy Daniels.