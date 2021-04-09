Florida Man Who Sent Woman Crime Scene Photos of Her 1999 Throat-Slashing Is Jailed
SO SICK
In 1999, a girl survived a throat-slashing attack from a Texas serial killer who was executed 15 years later. But she was forced to relive her trauma all over again in 2016 when a Florida man began stalking her online—going as far as threatening to kill her, and sending her photos from the crime scene where she was nearly murdered as a child. Alvin Willie George, 25, had no personal connection to the woman but became obsessed with the 1999 crime when he began researching it online. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said George used Facebook accounts to send the crime scene photo and messages that became both abusive and vulgar. He also made clear to the victim that he knew her new address, according to NBC News. He was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to two counts of cyberstalking. The 1999 attack was committed by serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells. The survivor’s friend was killed.