Ex-Trump Aide Admits Team’s Own Polling Pretty Much Exactly Predicted Election Result
SAW IT COMING
President Donald Trump and his enablers have spent months hamming up their shock at the election result, insisting it could only have come about by some impossibly widespread conspiracy against him. But, to absolutely no one’s surprise, it seems the result was more or less exactly what Team Trump had expected based on their own polling figures. Alyssa Farah, who resigned as White House communications director last month, spoke to Politico on Thursday in an attempt to distance herself from the presidency after the disgraceful scenes at the Capitol. Interestingly, she noted during the call: “The results of the election almost perfectly aligned with our internal polling.” Farah said Team Trump “always knew Pennsylvania was going to be a huge uphill battle, as was Arizona. North Carolina would be a squeaker. We’d win Florida.” She added: “None of this should have come as a surprise to anyone who was following the data.”