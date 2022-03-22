Amanda Bynes’ Conservatorship Set to End After Judge’s Tentative Ruling
SHE’S THE MAN
Amanda Bynes is set to be freed on Tuesday from the conservatorship that has largely controlled her life since 2013, according to a judge’s tentative ruling. Bynes officially filed to end nine-year conservatorship on Feb. 22, just over three months after fellow child star Britney Spears was legally released from her own constrictive, 13-year ordeal. In a document issued Monday, Judge Roger L. Lund wrote that Bynes, 35, had “provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed.” Put simply, he said later in the filing, “The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated.” Bynes was first placed under the conservatorship of her mother, Lynn Bynes, after the Easy A star was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a small fire in a driveway. Bynes’ mother has indicated she does not object to the dissolution of the conservatorship. “The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news,” their lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told NBC News earlier this month. “The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her.”