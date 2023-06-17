Amanda Bynes Detained Again for Mental Health Evaluation: Report
DISHEARTENING
Amanda Bynes was detained by police on Saturday to undergo another mental health evaluation, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a woman in distress, a law enforcement source told the tabloid, and handcuffed Bynes upon arriving at the scene. A professional medical unit was reportedly waiting for her at the police station to determine if the ex-Nickelodeon star needs further treatment. TMZ could not confirm whether or not she was taken into custody from her home or a different location. Earlier this year, Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted walking naked through downtown Los Angeles by herself. The 36-year-old actress flagged down a car and told the driver she was experiencing a “psychotic episode” before calling 911 herself, according to TMZ. Sources close to Bynes told the outlet she has since been released from the mental health facility in southern California.