    Amanda Bynes Detained Again for Mental Health Evaluation: Report

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, September 13, 2009.

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters

    Amanda Bynes was detained by police on Saturday to undergo another mental health evaluation, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a woman in distress, a law enforcement source told the tabloid, and handcuffed Bynes upon arriving at the scene. A professional medical unit was reportedly waiting for her at the police station to determine if the ex-Nickelodeon star needs further treatment. TMZ could not confirm whether or not she was taken into custody from her home or a different location. Earlier this year, Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold after she was spotted walking naked through downtown Los Angeles by herself. The 36-year-old actress flagged down a car and told the driver she was experiencing a “psychotic episode” before calling 911 herself, according to TMZ. Sources close to Bynes told the outlet she has since been released from the mental health facility in southern California.

