CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Amanda Bynes Released Again From Psychiatric Facility: Report

    HOPEFUL

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A photo of Amanda Bynes at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards. She was recently released from a mental health facility after being placed on a psychiatric hold in June for the second time this year.

    Jason Merritt/Getty Images

    Amanda Bynes, a former Nickelodeon star who has long struggled with her mental health, is on a road to recovery after being placed under a psychiatric hold in June, TMZ reported. She checked out of the mental health facility late Friday, according to sources with direct knowledge, and will start outpatient care with medical professionals continuing to monitor the actress. Fortunately, it seems Bynes has a plan in place to ensure her future wellbeing, including taking daily medication. The good news comes about two weeks after police detained her to undergo another mental health evaluation due to a call she reportedly made herself about being in distress. Bynes was later placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, in which she can be involuntarily detained and hospitalized for up to 72 hours. This is her second time this year going under a psychiatric hold and being released following an incident in March involving her wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked. Similarly, Bynes had called 911 on herself and received treatment at a facility.

    Read it at TMZ
    ,