Amanda Bynes Released Again From Psychiatric Facility: Report
Amanda Bynes, a former Nickelodeon star who has long struggled with her mental health, is on a road to recovery after being placed under a psychiatric hold in June, TMZ reported. She checked out of the mental health facility late Friday, according to sources with direct knowledge, and will start outpatient care with medical professionals continuing to monitor the actress. Fortunately, it seems Bynes has a plan in place to ensure her future wellbeing, including taking daily medication. The good news comes about two weeks after police detained her to undergo another mental health evaluation due to a call she reportedly made herself about being in distress. Bynes was later placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, in which she can be involuntarily detained and hospitalized for up to 72 hours. This is her second time this year going under a psychiatric hold and being released following an incident in March involving her wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked. Similarly, Bynes had called 911 on herself and received treatment at a facility.