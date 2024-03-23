Amanda Bynes Said No to Appearing in Nickelodeon Doc ‘Quiet On Set’: Sources
‘I’LL PASS’
Amanda Bynes reportedly turned down the chance to speak on the explosive documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, even though she was a central figure in its story about child abuse at Nickelodeon. Bynes didn’t even watch the four-part documentary, sources told TMZ, which focused on her rise to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s as well as the beginnings of her mental health struggles. Sources said Bynes had no grievances to air about her time with Nickelodeon, adding that her parents watched the documentary and were heartbroken for the victims but said they didn’t personally experience any wrongdoing. The documentary largely focused on the toxic on-set work environment cultivated by creator Dan Schneider, who had a close relationship to Bynes beginning in her pre-teen years. It also included a shocking revelation by Bynes’ The Amanda Show co-star Drake Bell, who claimed he was sexually abused by his acting coach when he was 15 years old. Bynes has been out of the spotlight for years as she’s dealt with mental health issues.