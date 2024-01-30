Amanda Davies, Daughter of Soap Star Erika Slezak, Dies at 42
‘VERY SUDDENLY’
Amanda Davies, the daughter of One Life to Live legend Erika Slezak, has died. She was 42. Her “very” sudden death was first reported on Slezak’s official fan site on Monday, with a rep for the actress independently confirming the news to Entertainment Weekly. No additional information or cause of death was immediately shared. Davies, born in 1981, portrayed the teenage version of her mother’s character, Victoria “Viki” Lord, in flashback scenes on One Life to Live in 2002. She was also known for her work on the 2011 short The Gift. Slezak portrayed Viki One Life to Live in more than 2,000 episodes over the course of more than four decades, wrapping up her run in the long-running soap’s television finale in 2012. In addition to Slezak, Davies is survived by her father, Slezak’s husband, Brian Davies, and a brother, Michael Davis. The family did not immediately comment on Davies’ death, which comes a month after fellow One Life to Live alum Kamar de los Reyes died after a brief battle with cancer.