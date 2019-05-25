Amanda Eller, a 35-year-old yoga instructor and physical therapist, has been found alive after disappearing May 9 while she was hiking on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Eller, who had lost around 15 pounds, but was otherwise in good health, was seen by rescuers waving her arms while walking barefoot in a deep ravine, according to CNN. Eller’s family and friends were offering $10,000 reward to anyone who had information about her disappearance. On Saturday, they updated the Find Amanda Facebook page with the good news: “URGENT UPDATE! Amanda has been found. She got lost and was stuck and slightly injured in the forest- way way out. somewhere way far above Twin Falls. Between two waterfalls down a deep ravine in a creek bed. Chris and Javier spotted her and she spotted them, waving them down. She is being air evacuated now. She just talked to her father on the phone. Amanda Eller is ALIVE!!!!”