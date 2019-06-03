Rescued Maui Hiker Amanda Eller Apologizes: ‘I Was Irresponsible’

The yoga instructor who got lost in a Maui forest and survived on berries and river water for 17 days before being rescued is apologizing for not being better prepared. In a video posted on Facebook, Amanda Eller says she went into the woods for a three-mile run—not a “spiritual journey,” as some have speculated. She says she sat down to meditate at one point, got disoriented, and then went the wrong way trying to get back to her car. “I realize that I was irresponsible, that I should have had my cellphone with me, that I should have had some water with me,” she said. “It was never my intention, through any of this, to put anybody in harm’s way.”