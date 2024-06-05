Amanda Knox Fails in Bid to Get Slander Conviction Overturned

Amanda Knox reportedly broke down in an Italian courtroom on Wednesday as the court upheld a slander conviction against her stemming from the infamous 2009 murder trial that saw her jailed and later exonerated.

Knox, 36, had hoped to clear her name after her conviction in the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher was overturned in 2015. Even after that conviction quashed, she still carried a slander conviction for accusing a Congolese bar owner of involvement in the murder under questioning by police.

She testified in court that anything she told investigators at the time had been said under duress.

“When I couldn’t remember the details, one of the officers gave me a little smack on the head and shouted, ‘remember, remember,’” she said. “And then I put together a jumble of memories and the police made me sign a statement. I was forced to submit. It had been a violation of my rights.”