Amanda Knox Says She’s Reached Out to Family of Murdered Roommate
‘THAT COULD HAVE BEEN ME’
Amanda Knox said Wednesday that she has reached out “through intermediaries” to the family of her former roommate, Meredith Kercher, who was murdered in their home in 2007. Knox, speaking to podcast host Alexandra Cooper on “Call Her Daddy,” explained she’d sent messages “telling [the family], ‘I want to have a relationship with you. I want to talk to you. And I’m waiting to see if that’s something that they want too.”
After Kercher was found dead, the then-20-year-old Knox and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted of her murder. Knox spent nearly four years in an Italian prison before the country’s Supreme Court acquitted her. On Wednesday, she said that she thinks of Kercher often. “For the past 14 years, I’ve always put myself in her shoes, thinking, ‘Oh my god—what must it have been like? What were her last moments ever, as a person?’ Horrible, horrible moments. Thinking, ‘Oh my god, it could have been me.’”
Now that she’s a new mother, though, Knox explained she “couldn’t help but put myself in her mom’s shoes.” Knox said she hadn’t spoken to Kercher’s family directly yet. “I know that it’s a complicated situation,” she explained, adding that she didn’t want to “force a relationship on them.”