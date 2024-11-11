Media

Amanda Knox Hulu Series Sparks Local Backlash During Filming in Italy

KNOX AGAIN

The limited series follows the true story of Knox’s wrongful conviction of the murder of her roommate.

Grace Harrington
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Amanda Knox - the college junior who became the center of a dramatic murder trial in Italy, conviction and the court appeal that finally acquitted and freed her - speaks to Robin Roberts on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network.
Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Con

The filming of Amanda Knox’s new Hulu series in Perugia, Italy— the site of her roommate Meredith Kercher’s murder in 2007— is sparking a wave of backlash from locals.

Residents of the university town put up banners reading “Rispetto per Meredith” (“Respect for Meredith”) when the cast and crew of the show arrived last week to film the eight-part limited series, which is produced by Knox and follows her wrongful conviction, Variety reported.

The uproar from residents caused the mayor of Perugia, Vittoria Ferdinandi, to issue an apology, published in Italian newspapers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We could have not authorized the filming of five scenes in Perugia,” Ferdinandi wrote in the letter, “but they would have been filmed in any other town in our region.”

Amanda Knox Spills on Her Hulu Series With Margaret Qualley‘MY STORY’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson, Madeline Roth
Amanda Knox

She continued: “We believed that allowing [the scenes] to be filmed here would provide us an element of greater guarantee and control because – as we requested – we are able to view and authorize every scene.”

Kercher, a British exchange student, was sexually assaulted and murdered on Nov. 2, 2007. Knox and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were convicted for Kercher’s murder and served four years in prison before being exonerated by Italy’s highest court in 2015.

Known burglar Rudy Guede was later found guilty of the murder and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, but was released in 2021. The case sparked massive international media attention.

Read it at Variety
Grace Harrington

Grace Harrington

Breaking News Intern

grace.harrington@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTrump to Hand Puppy Killer One of America’s Most Powerful Jobs
Will Neal
mediaJon Stewart Blows Up Key Theory on Why Dems Got ‘Shellacked’
Michael Boyle
politicsMusk Turning Himself Into the ‘Guest Who Wouldn’t Leave’ at Mar-a-Lago
Will Neal
arts-and-cultureKate Cancer Fakery Allegations Force Palace Media Clean Up
Tom Sykes
politicsDonald Trump Jr. Joining ‘Anti-Woke’ Venture Capital Firm Financing Tucker Carlson
Sean Craig