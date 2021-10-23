Amanda Knox Reveals She Gave Birth to Baby Named Eureka

CHEAT SHEET
Amanda Knox, who was convicted and then acquitted of murdering her roommate in Italy in 2007, has given birth to a baby girl she named Eureka. The 34-year-old announced the arrival in a New York Times profile in which she worried the child would become a target for the paparazzi due her mother’s notoriety. Knox, who spent four years in an Italian prison after the death of Meredith Kercher but now lives in Washington State, had been podcasting about her pregnancy with her husband but keep the actual birth under wraps for months. She says the couple is working on several new projects, including selling NFTs—a digital asset—of tabloid stories about her case.