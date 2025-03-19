U.S. News

Amanda Knox Says She’s Haunted by Meredith Kercher’s ‘Benevolent’ Ghost

'SURVIVOR'S GUILT'

In a new interview, Knox opened up about coming to terms with Kercher’s death, revealing that she feels survivor’s guilt.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Amanda Knox
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
PoliticsDOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo