Amanda Seyfried Defends ‘Hateful’ Charlie Kirk Comment After Backlash

Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried is fighting back against MAGA faithful trying to get her canceled over her initial reaction to Charlie Kirk’s death.

Seyfried, 39, originally expressed her disdain by commenting on an Instagram video from the account @so.informed, which compiled a series of controversial statements made by the Turning Point USA co-founder about women, Black people, and immigrants, to which the actress commented “He was hateful.”

Kirk, 31, died Sept. 10 after he was shot in the neck during a public event at Utah Valley University. His death has sparked nationwide outrage with many public figures weighing in on his passing.

The comment has since garnered nearly 20,000 likes, but critics have interpreted the statement as condoning the assassination.

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress commented that Charlie Kirk was "hateful" after his death. John Nacion/John Nacion/WireImage

After the Mean Girls actress shared a post on her Instagram story Monday that read, “You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating,” the backlash intensified.

In response to her story post, one X user wrote, “according to Amanda Seyfried, Kirk deserved to be assassinated because he encouraged violence.” Others called for her cancellation, revealing they would boycott her movies.

Since receiving backlash, Seyfried, 39, clarified her stance with an Instagram post calling for “nuance.”

“We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable,” Seyfried wrote.

“No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?” she added.

The actress also wrote in her caption that she didn’t “want to add fuel to a fire,” saying, “I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse—isn’t that what we should be having?”

Seyfried’s response disgruntled fans on both sides.

“Not surprised coming from a brainwashed Hollywood liberal. Maybe listen to a full debate rather than form your opinions from snippets taken out of context. And yes, context does matter,” said one user. Another commenter wrote “You’re the only violent person here with this rhetoric.”

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah. Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was speaking at his "American Comeback Tour" when he was shot in the neck and killed. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

Others expressed disappointment at the actress for using her platform of over six million followers to speak out on Kirk’s death instead of other social justice issues.

“THIS is the thing you decide to be courageous about?? Lol” read one comment. Another user wrote “Agree but would also love to hear this kind of thoughtfulness re: Gaza.”

Seyfried, who is set to star opposite Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming thriller The Housemaid, is not the only high-profile Hollywood figure to opine on the MAGA influencer’s murder.