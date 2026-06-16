Amanda Seyfried Speaks Out on MAGA-Coded Star’s Ad Backlash
Amanda Seyfried, 40, has finally revealed what she thinks about the backlash her The Housemaid co-star Sydney Sweeney, 28, received after participating in a controversial American Eagle ad. “We had a great time on the press tour... We worked really hard and she seemed to be having fun, but I also understood that it probably can’t be f---ing easy, where she found herself,” Seyfried said in a profile published Monday in British GQ. “I have heard her stand up for herself, but I think she found herself between a rock and a hard place.” Sweeney has been mired in controversy since last summer, after starring in a campaign for American Eagle Jeans in which she said, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” a phrase many believed was a dog whistle referring to her superior “genes” as a thin, white, blonde woman. The promotion for Sweeney and Seyfried’s movie, The Housemaid, coincided with the backlash over Sweeney’s involvement in the ad, which Seyfried says she largely stayed out of. “I’m just there. I don’t talk to her about it unless she wants to talk about it,” she said. “I don’t want to be a source of anything but whatever you need. You need some fun, you need to laugh, you need cake with me? That’s fine… at the same time, I’m like, ‘We’ve got to promote this movie and I can be a safe space.’”